Deepika Visits Tirupati Temple With Father Prakash Padukone on His 67th Birthday

Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, recently visited the Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati with her family, on the occasion of her father, Prakash Padukone's 67th birthday on 10 June. The pictures of the father-daughter duo have surfaced on the internet, in which they can be seen draped in maroon silk shawls that they received from the temple in the form of blessings. The family have been following this ritual for years, reportedly.