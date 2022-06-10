Deepika Visits Tirupati Temple With Father Prakash Padukone on His 67th Birthday
Deepika will soon be seen in Siddarth Anand's upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, recently visited the Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati with her family, on the occasion of her father, Prakash Padukone's 67th birthday on 10 June. The pictures of the father-daughter duo have surfaced on the internet, in which they can be seen draped in maroon silk shawls that they received from the temple in the form of blessings. The family have been following this ritual for years, reportedly.
Deepika can be seen wearing an embroidered light pink salwaar-kurta with a matching mask. The actor looks absolutely beautiful in traditional attire. Deepika's younger sister Anisha, and her mother also accompanied them to the temple.
The Om Shanti Om actor was recently at the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she was a part of the jury. She will shortly be seen playing a role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming film Pathaan which will hit theatres next year, in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.