ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika & Ranveer to be First Guests This Season

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh will reportedly be the first guests at Koffee With Karan.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Hot on Web
1 min read
Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika & Ranveer to be First Guests This Season
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The promo of the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 was leaked online on Sunday, 22 October. The guests will reportedly be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The episode is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday, 26 October.

Shortly after, Karan took to social media to make an official announcement. "They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!," the filmmaker wrote while sharing the promo.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the leaked promo that is being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), Karan Johar is seen welcoming "Bollywood royalty" Deepika and Ranveer for the first time on the show. Ranveer's hilarious response to Karan calling the couple "smoking hot" is, "Thanks tharki uncle.”

We also see Ranveer telling Karan that he was 'secretly engaged' to Deepika in 2015, three years before they tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy. "Before anyone else could propose to her, I did it," Ranveer says, leaving Karan and Deepika in splits.

In the Rapid Fire, Deepika also says that she has the best chemistry with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will be seen paired with Hrithik in Sidharth Anand's Fighter, which is slated to release on 25 January, 2024.

Also Read

Pics: Deepika Padukone Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri & Suhana

Pics: Deepika Padukone Parties With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri & Suhana

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×