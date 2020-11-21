No Action Against Edavela Babu, Parvathy Quits AMMA

Bineesh, who is the son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been an AMMA member since 2009 and has acted in some films. He was also part of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2012, in which team Kerala Strikers was formed in association with the film body.

“Members of AMMA Executive Committee, mainly Siddique and Jagadeesh (treasurer) had demanded that Bineesh be expelled from the association. However, members KB Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh, who are both actors-turned politicians, opposed this move, stating that Bineesh’s charges were independent of the film body, unlike, Dileep, who was accused of conspiring in the sexual assault of another AMMA member,” a source close to the developments within the body told TNM.

A press release by AMMA has also stated that “it has been decided to ask Bineesh for an explanation regarding the issue".