UP Stalker Shoots Dead 19-Yr-Old, Her Dad, Two Days Before Wedding

A 19-year-old Dalit woman and her father were shot dead by her alleged stalker, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, just two days before her wedding.

The incident took place on 27 June, but came to light on 3 July, after a video of the same was shared on social media.

The alleged stalker, identified as Saagar, arrived at the victim's house when the pre-wedding celebrations were underway and began firing.