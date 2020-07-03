UP Stalker Shoots Dead 19-Yr-Old, Her Dad, Two Days Before Wedding
The stalker arrived at the victim’s house when the pre-wedding celebrations were underway and began firing.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman and her father were shot dead by her alleged stalker, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, just two days before her wedding.
The incident took place on 27 June, but came to light on 3 July, after a video of the same was shared on social media.
The alleged stalker, identified as Saagar, arrived at the victim's house when the pre-wedding celebrations were underway and began firing.
"One bullet hit the girl, who died on the spot, while another hit her father who was rushed to hospital. He died during the treatment. The girl's brother also sustained bullet injuries and is being treated. His condition is stable," said SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh to The Times of India.
Saagar, however, is at large and the police are continuing their search for him.
An FIR has been filed under Sectons 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention fo Atrocities) Act against five accused, including Saagar, his mother Rekha and three others who are unidentified.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
