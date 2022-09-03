What is 'Family'? SC Rightly Signals That the Queer Need More Than Just Love

The speech comes days after another celebrated judgment by the same judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, declaring that "atypical manifestations [such as queer relationships] of the family unit are equally deserving not only of protection under law, but also of the benefits available under social welfare legislation."

The case involved a woman who had married a man with two children from a previous marriage. When she gave birth to her first biological child, her employer refused maternity leave since it can only be claimed for the first two children.