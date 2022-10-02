SC's Abortion Judgment Shifts Focus of Law From Doctors to Rights of Women

Just a bare reading of the MTP Act demonstrates that it is an exception to the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which penalises the act of seeking and facilitating an abortion. Being a special law, the MTP Act is meant to create a departure from the norm by protecting registered medical practitioners (RMP) who, in good faith, have facilitated an abortion as per the law.

The focus of the law is on ensuring that any RMP who has aided a woman in getting an abortion will be exempted from any penal consequences. The issue with this focus is that access to abortion remains contingent upon the approval of the RMP. Despite laws that allow for an abortion, it is the subjective opinion of the RMP, who is supposed to perform the abortion, which controls a women's right to access safe healthcare.