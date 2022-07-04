Google Will Auto Delete Location Data of Those Visiting Abortion Clinics

Google, in a blog post, announced that it will automatically delete the location history of those who visit abortion clinics. The update will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

After the US Supreme Court struck down Roe vs Wade, a landmark decision that used to protect abortion rights in the country, several states have, or plan to, severely restrict access to abortions.

Location data, search histories, and other digital trails can now become ways for law enforcement and vigilantes to track people seeking abortions.

Google's post mentioned that location history of visits to other places that are “particularly personal” like counselling centres, domestic violence shelters, fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, etc, will also be deleted.