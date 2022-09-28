When People Don't Say 'Abortion': How News Media Shapes Public Perception

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals associated with abortion.)

“Where I am from, people don’t even say the word 'abortion'," says Meenakshi Saxena, who works with the Foundation for Reproductive Health Services India. She goes on to explain how instead they use 'MTP' as a verb.

MTP refers to the celebrated Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the law that protects abortion rights in India.

Yes, on paper, the law of the land allows anyone over the age of 18 to opt for abortions up till 20 weeks of gestation. No, the person who is seeking abortion does not need anyone else’s consent.