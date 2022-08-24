Same-Sex Marriage Plea: Centre Opposes Live-Streaming of Delhi HC Proceedings

The Centre on Tuesday, 23 August, opposed a plea by members of the LGBTQIA+ community seeking live streaming of Delhi High Court proceedings on a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriage under various laws.

The Centre said in the recent past, there have been cases where even in matters which were not fully “live-streamed”, there has been “serious unrest” caused and “wild and unnecessary” allegations have been levelled against sitting judges of the Supreme Court.