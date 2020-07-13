Maha Police Arrest 1 Over Rape Threats to Comedian Agrima Joshua
The arrested person goes by the name Dada Umesh on social media and is a resident of Nalasopara, say police sources.
After Vadodara detained YouTuber Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua, now the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has arrested another individual over the same allegations.
Police sources say, the arrested individual goes by the name Dada Umesh on social media and is a resident of Nalasopara. Sources also confirmed that he is a friend of Shubham Mishra and also issued rape threats to Agrima Joshua over her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
While it’s still unclear if Dada Umesh is the real name of the accused, sources say, the accused deleted his social media profiles soon after the Vadodara police detained Shubham Mishra on Sunday, 12 July.
This comes a day after Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted asking the cyber police and the Mumbai police to take action in the case.
Shubham Mishra was held after many Bollywood actors and stand-up comedians raised concerns over the video he posted using foul language and issuing rape threats against Joshua. The National Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and wrote to the Gujarat Police seeking immediate action against Mishra.
