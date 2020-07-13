Maha Police Arrest 1 Over Rape Threats to Comedian Agrima Joshua

After Vadodara detained YouTuber Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua, now the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has arrested another individual over the same allegations.

Police sources say, the arrested individual goes by the name Dada Umesh on social media and is a resident of Nalasopara. Sources also confirmed that he is a friend of Shubham Mishra and also issued rape threats to Agrima Joshua over her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.