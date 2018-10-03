A Timeline of The Priyadarshini Mattoo Rape and Murder Case

Priyadarshini Mattoo a Delhi University law student was raped and murdered by Santosh Singh on 23 January 1996. Singh, son of IPS officer JP Singh, was also a law student along with Mattoo.

The Delhi police filed the FIR but the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation two days after the murder. On April 11, 1996, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Santosh Singh and the trial began over a year later. The court acquitted Santosh Singh on December 3, 1999 amidst widespread outrage and allegations that money had changed hands in the case.