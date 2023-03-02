Hathras Rape & Murder Case: Court Acquits Three Accused, Holds One Guilty

An SC/ST court in Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday, 2 March, acquitted three people accused in the Hathras rape-murder case and held one person guilty.

Out of the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – the court held that Sandeep is guilty of the crime under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.