Rape Convict Harvey Weinstein Extradited to California to Face Charges

Ending disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's lengthy fight to delay his extradition, the New York prison officials have handed him over to California, where he will face sexual assault charges.

The 69-year-old faces 11 counts of sexual assault in California, accused by five women. He is already serving a 23-year-old jail sentence for similar crimes.

Appearing before the court on 21 July, Weinstein pleaded not guilty.