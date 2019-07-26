Graphic Novel | The Fight Not About Us: Child Sex Abuse Survivors

The email was cryptic, horrific and enlightening in turns – and then, all at once.

It was from a couple Nilesh had never met, all the way from the US. A couple of strangers had just written to him to tell him that his former wife’s father – as in, his ex-father-in-law – was a rapist and a molester.

In the letter, the married woman – whom we now know as Vidhi – admitted to having been molested, abused and raped by Nilesh’s ex-father-in-law (as in, her cousin) 35 years ago, when she was a child.

Why were they writing to him? Nilesh had wondered almost immediately. The answer to his question was in the second sentence of the email, worded uneasily, but offered point-blank and without hesitation –