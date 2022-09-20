Chandigarh Uni Video Leak Rakes Up Old Row Over Names, Panjab University 'Upset'

The homepage of the website of the illustrious Panjab University, established in 1882, ends with a disclaimer in bold, clarifying that it is "not related at all" to Chandigarh University.

"Punjab University is not related at all to Chandigarh University, which is a private university and located in Mohali district, 25 km from Chandigarh."

Chandigarh University is now in the eye of the storm after its students staged massive protests demanding a fair probe into the alleged leak of private videos of 60 female students of the institution.

But the confusion over the names of the two institutions and inadvertent mix-ups between the two have left students and teachers of Panjab University perturbed.