With the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, the conversation around menstruation has grown louder. The Quint took to the streets of Delhi-NCR to find out how much men really know about periods.Most men we spoke to had no idea what menstruation even was. Some said it was a "problem", while others said it was "a process of blood purification". One man also said it was "a way to attain Moksha".We Asked: What is Menstruation? Why Does it Occur?These were some of the answers that we were given:It's a natural process that helps purify blood once every month in a woman's body. It's not blood that comes out when women are menstruating. It's a way to attain Moksha. It's definitely not something to be ashamed about. In Europe, families celebrate when a girl gets her first period. Seriously? Here's a Quick RefresherPeriods are a natural phenomenon for all woman, and they happen once a month. It's a sign of sexual maturity, the way men grow hair everywhere when they hit puberty – except periods commonly come with cramps and discomfort.The process is so natural that a skipped period often makes women wonder what has gone wrong (unless she is pregnant!). The menstrual cycle continues till a woman reaches middle-age and menopause marks the end of this cycle.Menstruation and Men: It's Time We Talk Openly About 'Periods'Because of the taboo around periods, women often come up with various excuses to explain them away, like being ill, or having a headache – but hesitate to mention the 'P' word.With all these misconceptions and misunderstandings around menstruation, it's time we openly discussed it. Like other body processes – digestion, perspiration, excretion – this too is normal. Most importantly, the taboo is not just in the minds of men, but internalised by women too. It's time we accept that it's nothing dirty that renders women to be 'untouchables.'