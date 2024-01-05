Pati Or Press, Nobody Can Mess With Deepika Padukone

During the launch of the title track of Chhapaak, Deepika gave it back to a journalist asking her if Ranveer Singh had invested in the film. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was produced by Deepika.

The reporter told Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey, "Aapne kamaal ka kaam kiya hai Deepika ji ke sath. Deepika producer bhi hain film ki. Ranveer sir bhi ek tarah se producer hain kyunki ghar ka paisa laga hua hai. (You are amazing as Deepikaji's co-star in the film. She is also a producer, which means in a way Ranveer is also a producer since he is her husband)"

To which Deepika quipped, "Excuse me. Yeh kisne bola? Yeh mere khud ke paise hain, excuse me. Meri mehnat hai. (Who told you this? It's my hard-earned money)"

Meghna also supported Deepika by saying, "Yeh assume karna bilkul galat hai. (It's very wrong to assume this)"

No better example to prove that NO ONE can mess with Deepika Padukone.