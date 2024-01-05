Pati Or Press, Nobody Can Mess With Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has turned 38 on 5 January, and she is basking in the success of Pathaan and Jawan. As the actor gears up for the release of Fighter, we look at the times Deepika stood up and called out trolls and even the media for their distasteful remarks and sexist questions. Ranveer Singh was also not spared Deepika's death stare when he tried to interrupt!
Shut Down a Troll Who Abused Her On Social Media
Remember the time Deepika shut down a troll who was repeatedly shaming her? In 2021, the Pathaan actor took to Instagram to share screenshots of the abusive comments that a troll was directing towards her. She publicly responded to the person by saying, "Wow! Your family and friends must be soo proud of you." Later, Deepika deleted the story from Instagram.
That's how you give trolls a dose of their own medicine!
Gave It Back to Reporter When Asked If Ranveer Put Money on 'Chhapaak'
During the launch of the title track of Chhapaak, Deepika gave it back to a journalist asking her if Ranveer Singh had invested in the film. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was produced by Deepika.
The reporter told Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey, "Aapne kamaal ka kaam kiya hai Deepika ji ke sath. Deepika producer bhi hain film ki. Ranveer sir bhi ek tarah se producer hain kyunki ghar ka paisa laga hua hai. (You are amazing as Deepikaji's co-star in the film. She is also a producer, which means in a way Ranveer is also a producer since he is her husband)"
To which Deepika quipped, "Excuse me. Yeh kisne bola? Yeh mere khud ke paise hain, excuse me. Meri mehnat hai. (Who told you this? It's my hard-earned money)"
Meghna also supported Deepika by saying, "Yeh assume karna bilkul galat hai. (It's very wrong to assume this)"
No better example to prove that NO ONE can mess with Deepika Padukone.
Called Out A Publication On Their 'Cleavage' Coverage
In 2014, there was a huge outrage when Times of India posted a video of Deepika's cleavage. Deepika made it a point to let them know what it feels like to wake up with an entire country staring at a woman's breasts.
The actor took to X (then Twitter) to express her displeasure by writing, "YES!I am a Woman.I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??" She further added, "Dont talk about Woman's Empowerment when YOU don't know how to RESPECT Women!" The tweets are no longer available.
From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities stood with Deepika and called out the publication for such a distasteful report.
By taking a stand, Deepika reminded the media that they can't get away with publishing anything and everything.
Shot A Death Stare At Ranveer For Interrupting Her
During the promotion of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika lost her patience on Ranveer when he kept interrupting her. At an event, Deepika attempted to answer a question directed at her, but Ranveer interjected her a couple of times with random remarks. “I understand…” Deepika tried to say twice, before shooting daggers at Ranveer, who caught the hint. “Haan bolo,” he said, gesturing at the person who was asking the question, but his instincts got the better of him, as he added, “Dola re dola.”
Responds to Influencer's Sexist Remarks On Her Clothes
Deepika subtly responded to influencer Freddy Birdy's remarks on her and Ananya Panday's clothes that they wore for Gehraiyaan promotions. Freddy shared a sarcastic post on the promotional events of the film and wrote, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”
A few moments later, the actor took to her Instagram Story section to share a post that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”
We need more like you Deepika, who is not afraid to call out people's unnecessary remarks.
