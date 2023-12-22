Join Us On:
'Fighter': Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan Sizzle in New Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'

'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will hit the big screens on 12 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set for the release of Fighter. On 22 December, the makers dropped a new song from their film, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ featuring the lead actors. Both Deepika and Hrithik share a sizzling chemistry in the track.

This is the second song from the film after the peppy dance number, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’. Have a look at it here:

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar and rap by Mellow D.


Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film will hit the big screens on 25 January.

Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

