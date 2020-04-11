Vistara, IndiGo, Other Airlines Indulge in Cute Banter on Twitter

Fierce competitors who've carved their own space in the flying industry have turned friends on Twitter, with their easygoing banter. IndiGo started it by tagging Vistara, which then tagged GoAir, and so went the rigmarole of friendly banter.

Lost their wings. No more part of the mile-high club. All day in the hangar. Time out.

These phrases have today become a perfect fit for airline companies, which have been literally grounded. The only place they can actually venture out to, ironically, has to do with a white bird in a blue sky: Twitter.