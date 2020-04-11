Vistara, IndiGo, Other Airlines Indulge in Cute Banter on Twitter
Fierce competitors who've carved their own space in the flying industry have turned friends on Twitter, with their easygoing banter. IndiGo started it by tagging Vistara, which then tagged GoAir, and so went the rigmarole of friendly banter.
Lost their wings. No more part of the mile-high club. All day in the hangar. Time out.
These phrases have today become a perfect fit for airline companies, which have been literally grounded. The only place they can actually venture out to, ironically, has to do with a white bird in a blue sky: Twitter.
Vistara was quick to respond, but then tagged GoAir. It was then that tweeple realised this was going to be a round-robin and not a dialogue.
Each airline, while tagging the next, was using phrases and hashtags that the tagged airline popularised, or stands for. #NowEveryoneCanFly was the Air Asia hashtag, which was why it was tagged next.
SpiceJet promptly replied:
Twitter Users Weren't Far Behind
Of course, there were the usual empathetic (hope to see you all flying again soon!) and complaint-ridden (Return our money!) tweets as responses. But this one takes the cake, for saying what was on everyone's minds:
Safe to say Amit Agarwal had the last word.