COVID-19 Lockdown: How Are Our Fave RJs Working From Home?
Who would have thought top radio channels could function without a studio, console faders, telos... basically a set-up with all the equipment. But thanks to the lockdown due to coronavirus, most of us are forced to work from home, including radio jockeys.
The Quint brings you India's favourite RJs, Live From Home
The Quint caught up with
Dilli ki superwomaniya AKA RJ Stutee
Mumbai ka sabse bada struggler AKA RJ Abhilash, and
Dilli ka dabangg AKA RJ Addy.
Three of them gave us a sneak peek on how they are doing their daily shows, their workstations, how and where they record their shows and what the challenges of doing radio without the big set-up and comfort of a studio are.
RJ Stutee has two laptops, one mic and a headphone workstation set-up in her drawing room which she changes according to her mood and comfort. Contrary to restricted studios, Stutee is enjoying the comfort of working from home, like drinking coffee, resting with her pillow and the time saved in travelling.
She hosts the morning show, from 7 am to 11 am on Fever 104 FM and believes that it’s her responsibility to sound comforting to her listeners in this time of despair and anxiety.
Rj Addy hosts the 2-5pm show on Fever 104 FM and absolutely loves to work from home. With a lot of travelling and recording his shows on-the-go, Addy has mastered the art of working with minimum equipment. He also gave tips on how to record audio perfectly.
Making do with minimum equipment and welcoming the change, RJ Abhilash, who hosts the 5-9 pm slot on 92.7 Big FM, started working from home a week before the official lockdown. Abhilash is telling his listeners one thing, ‘Sabun se hath dho, zimmedari se nahi’ (Wash your hands with soap not off responsibility) and is requesting everyone to stay home.
