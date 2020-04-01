COVID-19 Lockdown: How Are Our Fave RJs Working From Home?

RJ Stutee has two laptops, one mic and a headphone workstation set-up in her drawing room which she changes according to her mood and comfort. Contrary to restricted studios, Stutee is enjoying the comfort of working from home, like drinking coffee, resting with her pillow and the time saved in travelling.

She hosts the morning show, from 7 am to 11 am on Fever 104 FM and believes that it’s her responsibility to sound comforting to her listeners in this time of despair and anxiety.