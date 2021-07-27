Himachal Landslide: 'I Was There, Saw the Minibus Roll Down the Mountain'

I can never forget 25 July 2021, the most terrifying day of my life. It was a usual Sunday morning for us. I am an accountant and work at a Hotel in Basteri, a small town in Himachal Pradesh.

Well, it was a regular day for us, but only till about 1pm. I was having lunch, when suddenly I heard a loud noise. The noise just did not stop. So, I left my lunch and stepped out to see where it was coming from.

I just couldn't believe what I saw! Big boulders were rolling down the mountain. While I was still trying to grasp what was happening, out of nowhere, I saw a minibus get crushed and roll down the mountainside.