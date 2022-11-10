'2 Months After Dy CM's Visit, Poor and Unhygienic Condition of PMCH Continues'

Patients who are waiting to be treated are placed in the corridors. There are times when their condition deteriorates, and unfortunately, the patient passes away even before the doctor comes to examine them.

I asked a family member how satisfied they were with the treatment, he said, "Sahab log (senior doctors) toh Chhath mana rahe hai ab tak, khali junior doctor log aate hai, woh bhi kabhi kabhar." (All the doctors are still on Chhath puja leave, only junior doctors come on routine visits.) No senior doctors are available, nor was there an adequate arrangement of medicines.

Some of the patient's families also accuse doctors of misbehaving with them often.

Prem Yadav, 55-year-old, spoke to me and said, "I am from Patna, my father had a heart attack, and we brought him to PMCH for treatment. There were no doctors, and we were asked to wait. After waiting for about seven hours, a nurse went to see my father. My father died while waiting for the doctor to come."