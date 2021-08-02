Saving With a Smile: Story of a COVID Volunteer Who Checked in on Me in Chennai

Naresh was a 'focus volunteer' assigned to our home in Chennai when my wife and I tested COVID-19 positive during the second wave of coronavirus.

In the 15 days we were in isolation, he would climb up to our doorstep daily, hand over two boxes of lunch picked up from my mother who lives on the next street, enquire about our health and ask if we require anything else. Finally, before leaving, he'd give us a thumbs up and brighten us up with the most genuine smile I have ever seen (it is obvious because even under the mask, his eyes would crinkle).

As our quarantine came to a close and the government poster slapped on the face of our house was torn away, and importantly, as I felt myself coming back to (the old) normal, I decided to invite Naresh home and have a chat.