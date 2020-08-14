Dear Soldier, I Am Grateful: Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Sandesh
Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal sends his sandesh to a soldier
“Dear Soldier,
I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every soldier from the bottom of my heart. I am incredibly proud to be an Indian citizen. You are a source of pride for our nation and we citizens feel safe knowing you are guarding us at the border. We sleep peacefully at night only because of your hardwork and sleepless nights. This Independence Day I just want to let you know I’m truly grateful!”
Thank you, for being there for us always.
Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, sends his sandesh to a soldier expressing his gratitude towards their service.
