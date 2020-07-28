Dear Soldiers, Your Bravery is Commendable, We Salute You!
Citizens pen down their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their valour and selflessness.
On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint is asking citizens to write and record their sandesh to a soldier – a token of appreciation for the soldiers who fight valiantly and do their duty selflessly in dire conditions.
With persistent courage to stand in the battlefield, we wish to salute our jawaans’ unyielding selflessness in uncertain situations, all the while staying away from their families for months. A sandesh written to soldiers who are away from their loved ones could give them comfort in these trying times.
Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating their courage in guarding the nation.
Suraj Gupta writes his sandesh to a soldier from Bihar.
In his sandesh, Praween Biswas from Chattisgarh thanks the soldiers and offers condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones.
Kritika Gupta from Madhya Pradesh thanks the jawans for their selflessness, valour and unconditional love for the country.
“May your tribe flourish and grow, best wishes from an Indian who is damn proud to be one!” writes Nivi Srivastava from New Delhi.
