Dear Soldiers, Your Bravery is Commendable, We Salute You!

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint is asking citizens to write and record their sandesh to a soldier – a token of appreciation for the soldiers who fight valiantly and do their duty selflessly in dire conditions.

With persistent courage to stand in the battlefield, we wish to salute our jawaans’ unyielding selflessness in uncertain situations, all the while staying away from their families for months. A sandesh written to soldiers who are away from their loved ones could give them comfort in these trying times.

Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating their courage in guarding the nation.