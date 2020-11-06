Moved to Azerbaijan in 1999, This Is the First Time I’ve Felt Fear

I am an Indian citizen who has been raised in Azerbaijan. My family and I moved to Baku in 1999. Although I have spent 22 years of my life in this country, I have never forgotten my roots or lost my attachment towards my own country.

Since 27 September, Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at war. As I have paid close attention to a few Indian news channels, many of them have focused only on the attacks occurring within the war zone which is Nagorno Karabakh. They often fail to consider that there are nearly 1,300 Indian citizens currently residing in Azerbaijan. Here’s how we feel.