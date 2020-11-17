Debris in Mumbai Wetlands Killing Mangroves, Raising Flood Risk

During my visits to various wetland areas ie intertidal areas in Mumbai, I have noticed that Wadala in specific has a huge water body that is attracting wetland birds. Unfortunately, these areas are getting filled up by rampant debris dumping since 2019. Roads have been created so that trucks can come in and dump more and more debris into the water bodies, thereby blocking the tidal flow to the land.

Residents of Wadala have also been noticing an increasing presence of trucks in the area that are dumping debris. The entire belt, from port trust chowki to IMAX, is getting reclaimed along with the water bodies on the side. On the other side, where the Mahul-Wadala road is, debris is being dumped inside the salt pans.