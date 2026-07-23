'Mumbai Police Detained Me Even Before the Protest, Then Showed Up at My Home'

I had made up my mind already. I reached almost 30 minutes before the scheduled time because I expected a huge crowd—and wanted to find safe parking. I parked my car half a kilometre away and walked towards Shivaji Park.

When I arrived, the ground was nearly empty, so I sat down on a bench. Within a few minutes, a handful of people started arriving. Coincidentally, I met two of my friends there. So, since the protest was yet to start, we thought, let's take a walk and explore the area.

We were just walking on the road next to the ground when we saw 8-10 police officers standing a little ahead of us. From their body language, I felt that 'rukaayenge humein' [they will stop us]. Even then, we kept walking because we hadn’t done anything wrong. There was no reason to avoid them.

The moment we were walking past them, they stopped us and started questioning us.

'Where are you from?'

'Why are you here?'

'Kya kar rahe ho yahan pe?' [What are you doing here?]

'Kyun aaye ho?' (Why have you come?)