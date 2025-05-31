Mumbai's Monsoon 'Mayhem': The Annual Disaster We're Told to Accept

Imagine living in a housing society where the watchman ignores you, the maintenance guy does shabby work, and you do not even know who the secretary is. The lower floors flood, the top floors run out of water, the lift is out of order, and the sewage line has been dug up for weeks. Nobody knows who’s in charge, but somehow, two out of 10 things get done—just not when you need them to.

That, in essence, is Mumbai.