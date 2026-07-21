Celebrities Rally Behind Students After Police Crackdown at CJP Protest

As videos of Delhi Police using excessive force against protesting students surfaced on Monday, several personalities from the entertainment expressed solidarity with the students. They put up posts on their social media accounts emphasising the students' right to protest and urging the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters.
Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Atul Kulkarni showed his solidarity with a poem, questioning the administration, "O MPs, could my MPs go home and sleep yesterday? Hey police constable with sticks, did you go home and cry yesterday?"
Meanwhile Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh took to X and called for empathy and a peaceful resolution. The couple shared a joint statement saying, "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard - loud, clear and without fear."
Renowned actress and IPL team owner Preity Zinta posted on X, "I hope our government starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies. My heartfelt and unwavering support to every student and to Sonam in this fight to uplift and upgrade our educational system."
Comedian Vir Das, who often speaks out on political issues, wrote on Instagram, "News channels that not a single young person watches, cares about, or are influenced by, are being deployed to distract older people from a youth protest that they were never planning to attend".
He also urged all Indian artists to not be silent viewers. "I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you," he wrote.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, whose film 'Satluj' was recently taken down for highlighting human rights abuses in Punjab, wrote in support of the students on his Instagram stories: "What happened today was unfortunate. Students shouldn't be treated in this way. I request the authorities to listen to what they have to say".
"I have already been tagged as an anti-national. It will happen this time as well." he added.
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has also shown his support for the youth by delaying the teaser of his new song in solidarity, "Due to the sentiments of our country n youth of India I am postponing the teaser of my new song Moonlight for a few days."
Multiple actors have expressed their concerns on social media over the events that took place. Actor Rohit Saraf shared locations of shelter spots near the protest site saying, "I know one thing... not just our nation, the entire world is listening."
Another Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekkar shared her sentiments via an Instagram post saying, "The students whose futures were jeopardised deserve answers. While I may not agree with everything that has been said at the protest, I strongly believe that meaningful dialogue is where reform begins."
Actress Soha Ali Khan wrote, "The future belongs to the young. May they always have the freedom to question, the courage to speak, and the space to protest peacefully."
Urging a peaceful conversation Aditi Rao Hydari wrote on Instagram, "We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue."
Others like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ishaan Khatter and Sonam Bajwa came in support of the students, sharing and reposting multiple reels and posts condemning the government for the crackdown against students. Actor and environment activist Dia Mirza criticised police action and expressed her support for the students' right to protest.
"Today has been a day that has revealed many truths. A day thousands of people showed up to mark their protest demanding accountability, transparency and reform for the education system. A day when the forces that are duty bound to protect its citizens used brute force on them including women and children in reaction to their peaceful protest."
Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who had earlier spoken out in support of Sonam Wangchuk, has been posting video and photos of the police crackdown and the protest on her Instagram account. "Many bones were broken and the entire country's heart was broken," she wrote.