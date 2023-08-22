The social ill of campus ragging has claimed one more life. On the fateful night of 9 August, a first-year undergraduate student at the Jadavpur University allegedly fell off the balcony on the second floor of the hostel building he was put up at and died. Many say that he was teased to death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the student community in Kolkata and across India. The fact that he was recovered naked from the front gate, the possibility of sexual assault can't be ruled out. According to the police, he was heard saying, "I am not gay,” before he fell.

However, this isn't the first time such an incident has taken place.