How Animal Welfare Groups Helped Distressed Humans Amid COVID-19

Popular animal shelter, Hope for Speechless Souls is run by Anuradha Mishra who started her journey to save PTS (Put to Sleep) declared animals from recommended euthanization. She started her own animal shelter and continues to take in animals who are paralysed or too difficult to take care of.

Anuradha roamed the streets of Noida, Uttar Pradesh in her own car, feeding street dogs who were left with nothing for survival post the COVID-19 lockdown imposition. Starting from 21 March, she fed around 2000-2500 dogs on a daily basis across Noida.



HOPE’s founder is popular on Facebook for making live videos while on rescue and feeding sprees. During the lockdown, she found several human beings in distress too and couldn’t resist helping them.