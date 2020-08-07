A Rigged System of a Great Nation

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive ‘Member’s Opinion’ section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.

I’ve come to believe that it is perhaps the fate of every nation that it has to at all times consistently pass through en evilly designed commotion where some of its citizenry are immortalised by its prejudices and injustices meted out to them against the failed delivery of the state and its institutions in safeguarding their rights and interests, as guaranteed by the founders of their ‘directive principles’.

The price of such immortalisation, however, has remained infinitely high.

From death penalties to judicial and extrajudicial deaths to incarceration (in spite of lack of credible evidence) to rapes and sexual atrocities to lifelong legal battles, some of these ‘state prisoners’ never see the light of the day. Some of them go on to get registered in history, if the regimes allowed it, as per the narrative suiting their woke ideologies while others may conveniently be erased from the pages of time as if they were figments of a nation’s imagination.