Life is a Gift: Galwan Martyr Ganesh Hansda’s Message for Friends

Late Sepoy Ganesh Hansda had assured his friend he would call him upon his return from the Galwan Valley. The last call he made was on 5 May, at around 7:40 pm.

The 22-year-old was one of the 20 army men martyred in the clash with Chinese troops on 15 June.

In the last call between the two, Hansda had told his friend that he had been posted 14,000 feet above sea level in Ladakh and was not allowed to carry his phone to the camp. His loved ones are now left with his WhatsApp texts to remember him with.