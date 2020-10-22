‘Kolkata, Where Muslims & Hindus Celebrate Pujo Together’

With limited access to pandals amid growing coronavirus cases, and a shortage of funds in a pandemic, Durga Puja this year will be a different kind of experience altogether. As Kolkata gears up for an utsav amid the new normal, one of its oldest Muslim-dominated areas, Kidderpore, will celebrate its long standing tradition – religious harmony.

On 20 October, I visited Kidderpore to witness the preparations firsthand. Pandals set up by Chetla Agrani Club, Kidderpore 5 Star Club, and Munshotola Durgotsav Club are in close proximity to a mosque in the area. People of all faiths were engaged in the celebration of goddess Ma’s homecoming.