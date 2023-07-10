Himachal Rains: 'Bridges, Houses Washed Away By Flash Floods In My Town, Mandi'

The mighty Beas has destroyed the bridge connecting the Shiv Temple. When I visited the location on 9 July, the bridge was under tremendous pressure of water current but was intact. On 10 July, when I revisited the temple, the bridge was washed away by the river, and now there is no way you can reach the temple. I hope the rain stops as soon as possible and the situation improves.

