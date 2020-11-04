As ‘We Don’t Want Coal’ Chants Intensify, Goans Demand Answers

I have been exploring the forests of Mollem in South Goa for many years. As a young girl, I was actively involved in animal rescue. My love for snakes led me to frequent forests, and my fondness for the state’s flora and fauna only grew thereon.

On learning about the threat being posed to Mollem's biodiversity, my desire to help protect it came naturally. Fortunately, I am not alone.

Thousands like me have been protesting the proposal of three infrastructural projects in Goa that will endanger the forests in and around Mollem National Park and Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary.