My Town Suffers as Sand Mining Pollutes Rohtas, Govt is Of No Help

Trucks transporting sand extracted from the banks of Sone River in Bihar's Rohtas district is causing safety and health concerns for residents of Dalmianagar. The bridge which connects one town to another is filled with sand deposit on either side of the road. Due to this, there is increased air pollution and problems while driving.

If one stands on the railway overbridge, which is in Dehri-on-Sone, it can be seen that sand has been deposited on both sides. It is caused by the tractors or trucks carrying sand.