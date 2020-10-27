‘Age Just a Number, Yet No Mature Models in Fashion Industry’

Ageism is defined as the ‘stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination against people on the basis of their age’. However, one cannot stop ageing. Ageing is a natural process. But we can certainly stop ageism, can’t we?

As a 50+ model, or ‘mature model’ based in Mumbai, I have faced ageism on several occasions. Tired of this discrimination, I started a petition called #AgeNotCage, urging Zivame, the largest lingerie e-store in India, to include mature models in their media and advertising.

I listed Zivame as a decision-maker given their reach. If they show mature models modelling their lingerie, it would be a big step in crushing ageism.