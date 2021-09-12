'I'm a Professor in Afghanistan, Now Looking for Any Job Just To Feed My Family'

Nobody knows what lies ahead but everyone hopes for a good future. But if you are an Afghan, living under the rule of the Taliban, all you expect is to somehow live and not get killed by a bullet.

Before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, I was teaching at a university as an assistant professor since 2013, and had been taking the classes online for the past one year.

Now, things are not the same as they used to be. I haven’t received my salary for almost two months, and 20 days ago, I exhausted all my savings. And now my family is starving.