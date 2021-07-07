Happy World Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images
World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on 7 July. It is popularly also known as International Chocolate Day or Chocolate day.
The day is observed to celebrate chocolate, and lovers of chocolate around the world enjoy different kinds of chocolates on this day.
People also celebrate this day by gifting chocolates to their loved ones. There are various kind of chocolates and almost everyone loves some or the kind. Besides being incredibly delicious, chocolate also has various health benefits.
The first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in the year 2009. Whereas, some reports suggests that it is celebrated on 7 July because it was the day when chocolate was introduced to Europe in the year 1550.
In this article we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, and images for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of World Chocolate Day 2021.
World Chocolate Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes
Chocolate tastes better when you share it with your loved ones. Happy World Chocolate Day!
Chocolate is one of the most delicious things known to man kind. I hope we always get to have different kinds of chocolates. Happy International Chocolate Day!
On this chocolate day I would like to make some amazing chocolates for you. I hope you like them.
“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”Linda Grayson
"When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile."Regina Brett
“Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain.”Dave Barry
"Everywhere in the world there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate."Alain Ducasse
