Happy World Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images

World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on 7 July. It is popularly also known as International Chocolate Day or Chocolate day.

The day is observed to celebrate chocolate, and lovers of chocolate around the world enjoy different kinds of chocolates on this day.

People also celebrate this day by gifting chocolates to their loved ones. There are various kind of chocolates and almost everyone loves some or the kind. Besides being incredibly delicious, chocolate also has various health benefits.