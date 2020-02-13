Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Cards
Happy Valentine’s Day 2020.
Happy Valentine’s Day 2020.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Cards

Valentine’s Day is a very special day for lovers. Couples, especially young ones, wait for this day, which is celebrated on 14 February. On this day, couples meet and spend some beautiful and loving moment together. These days, how Valentine’s Day is celebrated on social media has changed as well.

However, it isn’t only couples who celebrate this day. Rather, people use social media to also wish their family and friends a happy Valentine’s Day. If you want to send some messages via SMS, WhatsApp and Instagram, we have some quotes and images you can use.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards & Greetings

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

“What if there were no decisions to be made, but only moments to be lived? I would still spend my moments with you.
Happy Valentine’s Day!”

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

“Every day, I marvel at how easy it is to love you,
and how easy it is for you
to bring out the very best in me.
Happy Valentine's Day!”

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

“I love you for exactly who you are today, and I will love you tomorrow and the day after the very same way. Happy Valentine’s Day”

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

