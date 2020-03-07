Women’s Day: Travel Blogger Shivya Nath’s Incredible Life Journey

Nearly 6 years ago, Shivya Nath gave up her home, sold most things she had and decided to travel the world. And she has never looked back ever since. Over the years, she has accumulated a treasure trove of travel experiences, authored a book and received extensive media coverage. Her passion for travel is unparalleled and that’s what differentiates her from the rest.

Shivya travels responsibly and sustainably to minimise the impact on the environment. She supports local communities and believes in immersive and offbeat travel experiences. Shivya is also heavily dependent on technology to work on the go as well as document and share her travel escapades with the world. This is where Airtel 4G has her covered with their widespread and reliable network.

In this Women’s Day special video, watch Shivya talk about her incredible and inspiring life journey.