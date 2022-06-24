'Amazing Kerala Package' by IRCTC: Now Visit Kerala at a Budget-Friendly Price

Good news for tourists, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with the best Kerala tour package (Amazing Kerala Package) that will give you more than one reason to be happy.

Through this Kerala tour package by IRCTC, tourists will enjoy the best ever tour to Kerala in a budget-friendly amount. The Kerala tour package by IRCTC will start from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow and will include a tour to beautiful cities like Alleppey, Munar, Thekkady, and many more.

The monsoon has already started in most of the states of India and it is the best time for tourists to visit beautiful places like Kerala. Monsoon is the best season to visit and enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Kerala. The monsoon season adds to the beauty of Kerala and tourists like to enjoy the rainfall, greenery, meadows, and the beautiful pleasant weather.