IRCTC Launches 'Holy Kaashi' Tour Package, Check Details
IRCTC Holy Kaashi tour will commence from Cochin airport on 2 December 2021
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package 'Holy Kaashi' for the people who want to make a trip to a pilgrimage. This trip covers places like Allahabad (Prayagraj), Ayodhya, and Varanasi (Kashi).
IRCTC 'Holy Kaashi': Package Details
Package Name - Holy Kashi with Ayodhya Darshan Ex Kochi
Travelling Mode - Flight
Destinations Covered - Varanasi (Kashi), Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Ayodhya
Departure Time - Cochin - 06:30
Arrival Time - Varanasi - 13:00
Class - Economy Class
Departure Date- 2 December 2021
Duration - 4 Nights/5 Days
Moreover, the package includes hotel accommodation (air-condition rooms) and all transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle.
As mentioned above, the tour will commence from Cochin airport on 2 December 2021, and the tourists will take a return flight from Varanasi on 6 December 2021.
Holy Kashi with Ayodhya Darshan Ex Kochi: Package Tariff (Per person)
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 34,745
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 29,445
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 28,755
Cancellation Policy
A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.
21 days prior (excluding departure date): 30 percent of the package cost
21 - 15 days (excluding departure date): 55 percent of the package cost
14 - 08 days (excluding departure date): 80 percent of the package cost
08 - 0 days/ No show: 100 percent of the package cost
For more details about Holy Kaashi package and other tour packages, check IRCTC Tourism's official website: irctctourism.com.
