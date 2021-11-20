Kerala Tea Seller, Famous for World Tours With Wife, Passes Away at 71

K R Vijayan, a tea seller from Kochi, was famous for using his life savings and taking trips all around the world with his wife. After roaming 26 countries and having some of the best adventures, Vijayan has passed away at the age of 71, according to his family. His demise occurred due to a heart attack on Friday, 19 November.

Owner of Sri Balaji Coffee House in Kochi, Vijayan and his wife saved Rs 300 each day and took their first abroad to Israel in 2007. What followed was a lifetime of seeing the world and experiencing new places, all by running a humble tea shop.