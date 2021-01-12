IRCTC Air Tour Package from Delhi to Kerala: Check Details
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an air tour package from Delhi to Kerala in February to boost tourism sector in the country.
It is a five-day deluxe class package named “DISCOVER KERALA WITH IRCTC”. It will include visits to places like Tea Museum and Plantation, Mettupetty Dam, Echo Point, Dutch Palace, and a boat ride from Marine drive.
The tour is scheduled to start from Delhi to Kochi on 20 February, 2021 and will end back in Delhi on 25 February, 2021.
Package Tariff
The tour package costs Rs 37,550 per person for single occupancy, Rs 27,800 for double occupancy and Rs 26,260 for triple occupancy. For children, Rs 23,200 will be charged per child (5-11 years) with bed and Rs 20,680 per child (5-11 years) without bed. Rs 12,360 will be charged per child (2-4 years) without bed.
Package Covers
- Return airfare on low cost airline (Delhi – Cochin – Delhi)
- Return airport transfers by vehicle.
- Sightseeing as per the itinerary by vehicle on sharing basis.
- Accommodation in well appointed rooms for 05 nights / 06 days.
- 5 Breakfasts, 1 lunch & 5 Dinners
For any enquiries regarding the package people can get in touch with:
|Name
|Telephone No.
|Email ID
|IRCTC TFC
|9717641764 9717648888
|tourismnz@irctc.com
|Probir
|9717640773
|probir.sonowal@irctc.com
|Ravinder Singh
|8287930746
|ravinder1.singh@irctc.com
