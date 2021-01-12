IRCTC Air Tour Package from Delhi to Kerala: Check Details

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an air tour package from Delhi to Kerala in February to boost tourism sector in the country.

It is a five-day deluxe class package named “DISCOVER KERALA WITH IRCTC”. It will include visits to places like Tea Museum and Plantation, Mettupetty Dam, Echo Point, Dutch Palace, and a boat ride from Marine drive.

The tour is scheduled to start from Delhi to Kochi on 20 February, 2021 and will end back in Delhi on 25 February, 2021.