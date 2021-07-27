IRCTC Launches 'Enchanting Kerala' Tour Package, Check Details
IRCTC 'Enchanting Kerala' will begin from 10 September 2021.
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package for the people who are looking for some place for a week long vacation. This tour package titled 'Enchanting Kerala' takes you to a trip of Cochin, Kumarakom, Munnarm, and Kumarakom.
IRCTC 'Enchanting Kerala': Package Details
Package Name - 'Enchanting Kerala'
Travelling Mode - Flight
Destinations Covered - Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom
Departure Time - Ahmedabad - 09:25
Arrival Time - Kochi - 12:00
Class - Comfort
Departure Date- 10 September 2021
Meal Plan - MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
Duration - 5 Nights/6 Days
Moreover, the package includes 3 star accommodation at all places and all transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle.
Enchanting Kerala Package Tariff (Per person)
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 35,000
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 25,000
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 23,500
Cancellation Policy
A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.
21 days prior (excluding departure date): 30 percent of the package cost
21 - 15 days (excluding departure date): 55 percent of the package cost
14 - 08 days (excluding departure date): 80 percent of the package cost
08 - 0 days/ No show: 100 percent of the package cost
According to IRCTC Tourism website, "All passengers travelling to Kerala are required to be in possession of RT-PCR negative report not earlier than 72 hours prior to departure. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time." However, infants up to 2 years are exempted from RT-PCR testing, it added. Other Covid-19 safety protocols will also be followed during the tour.
