Oily Scalp: Causes and Tips to Get Rid of Oily Scalp
If you have an oily scalp, you might find the reasons and solutions here.
Hair care tips can never be enough. It is because there are so many problems to tackle, different hair types, hair quality, and different problems depending on the location, weather, climate, and the profession that you are in.
Hair care tips not only include the management and maintenance of healthy hair but also includes a healthy and clean scalp because they hold the roots of the hair and if the scalp is not in its best health, neither the roots nor the hair cuticles will be. There are different types of scalp as well like oily, itchy, flaky, dry, and combination scalps.
Today, we will help you tackle the problems of an oily scalp. You can't wash your hair every day to keep it dry and moisturized. Thus, here are a few tips that can help you prevent the oil buildup on the scalp promoting healthier hair and roots.
Causes of Oily Scalp
There are different reasons for people having an oily scalp. Few people may have oily scalps because of genetics and their family may also have the same scalp type. An unhygienic lifestyle like not washing your hair frequently or sleeping on dirty bed sheets can also cause the scalp to become oily.
People who have stressful jobs also tend to have oily scalps and at times it may be due to hormonal fluctuations and irregular periods. Both these reasons push the sebaceous glands to produce more oil.
If you suffer from scalp infections like viral, fungal, or bacterial infestations, that may also be the reason, plus an unhealthy diet including spicy and oily food can also cause the same.
Tips to Manage and Prevent Oily Scalp
1. The first thing is to increase the number of times you wash your hair. Wash your hair at least three times a week to prevent any oil and product build-up. You can wash your hair every alternate day if you work out. Make sure to use chemical-free shampoos.
2. Use gentle hair cleansers and make sure that the products are washed off the scalp and hair properly. Do not use hot water for hair wash and rinse your hair with water frequently if you aren't sure.
3. Another common mistake is that people often apply the conditioner on their scalp thinking that it might add more moisture. No, it is a myth. Conditioner on the scalp can cause an oily scalp and result in bacterial infections. Apply the conditioner on the ends of the hair and start applying at least two inches away from the scalp.
4. Make sure you include a healthy and balanced diet in your daily routine. Saturated fats like fried and greasy food will result in an oily scalp thus eat healthy fats and carbs to avoid greasy hair.
5. Styling appliances that use heat to form curls or hold your hair in place are your worst enemies because the heat makes the scalp more oily, and hair roots weak thus causing more damage and hair breakage. Use methods in which heat is not required to style your hair.
6. We often ignore our hair brushes but they come in direct contact with our scalp. They have product particles, hair dirt, and what not that may result in infection. Thus wash your hair brushes every week and change them every two months.
Hair Care Tips to Tame Frizzy Hair
