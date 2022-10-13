5 DIY Hair Mask for Dandruff-free, Healthy Scalp and Hair
people who are tired of flaky and dandruff filled scalp can try these DIY hair masks for healthy scalp and hair.
We often take our hair and scalp health for granted but we have to be extra careful during the monsoon season. Dandruff is one common problem which irritates the scalp and damages the hair as well.
Dandruff often irritates the scalp and results in flaky skin from the scalp. There are various reasons for dandruff like stress, dietary deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances. Oily scalp also results in dandruff but proper medical treatment and proper care under a dermatologist can also prevent dandruff. Here are a few home remedies and DIY hair masks for the irritated scalp thus soothing the scalp.
Neem Hair Masks
Plain neem water can be used as a hair mask well. You only have to boil a few neem leaves in water for 10–15 minutes and then cool the solution. You can the cold solution to rinse your hair shaft and scalp.
You can also grind coconut oil with neem leaves to form a thick paste. Coconut oil contains lauric acid and helps increase moisture in the scalp. It also contains linoleic acid and has anti-inflammatory properties and helps soothe the scalp.
Neem and henna mask is another great option. Henna has natural antifungal properties. You can prepare the mask by presoaking 2 tablespoons of henna powder in warm water. And then grind the henna solution with neem leaves to form a thick paste.
Lemon and Yogurt Hair Mask
Lemon is known to be an effective agent in to fight against dandruff. You can mix two tablespoons of yogurt with a single tablespoon of lemon juice and then apply the mixture on the scalp. Leave the mask on for at least 30 minutes on the hair and then wash it off with a gentle shampoo.
The citric acid present in lemon has anti-microbial properties but be careful and always mix lemon with something since applying lemon directly on the scalp can irritate it even more. Protein-rich yogurt acts as a nourishing conditioner. You can also add rice water which contains selenium and reduces malassezia, yeast that causes dandruff.
Apple Cider Vinegar
Oily scalp is more prone to dandruff and in such cases apple cider vinegar has proved to be really helpful. You just have to mix apple cider vinegar with water and rinse your hair with it.
You can also mix apple cider vinegar with tea tree oil which has antibacterial properties. Following that, you can wash off the mask with suitable shampoo. You can also add tea tree oil with almond oil and apple cider vinegar in a cup of water and leave the mixture on the hair for 20 minutes, Then wash it off with lukewarm water.
Baking Soda, Eggs, and Olive Oil
People often tend to use the products and heating products more than they should be used which often results in clogged pores on the scalp which then results in dandruff.
A baking soda hair pack can be useful to remove product buildup since baking soda acts as an antiseptic agent. You can prevent the over-drying effect of the product by mixing eggs and olive oil into it. Eggs are rich in protein while olive oil is extremely nourishing.
You can mix one teaspoon of baking soda with one egg yolk and add two to four tablespoons of olive oil. Then stir well the mixture to form a medium-thick paste. Leave this mask on for 20 minutes before washing it off.
Aloe vera and Coconut Oil Hair Mask
You just have to mix two tablespoon aloe Vera gel with one tablespoon of coconut oil in a bowl and apply the mixture directly on the scalp. You can use this hair mask three times a week to get rid of dandruff. This home remedy can show results in two weeks.
You can also mix coconut milk with aloe vera to form a hair mask. This will help in cleansing the scalp and helps tackle problems of dry or oily scalp. It contains fatty acids that have the potential to heal damaged hair and split ends. The olive and coconut oil both will keep hair moist and provide nutrients to make them strong.
